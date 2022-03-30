AstraZeneca to present new oncology data at AACR

AstraZeneca (AZ) will present new data highlighting the capabilities of its early oncology portfolio at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, which is taking place from 8-13 April 2022.

It will include data from 60 presentations – including five oral and three mini-oral presentations – and will feature AZ’s next phase of potential cancer treatments covering its immuno-oncology (IO), DNA Damage Response (DDR) and Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) scientific platforms.

Data will be shared from three potential new medicines that highlight AZ’s approach to molecular design which addresses key complex challenges in treating cancer – including the ability to target different, complementary mechanisms.

The company will be introducing its next wave of IO therapies, sharing the first clinical results for MEDI5752 – a novel bispecific antibody, which simultaneously targets immune checkpoint proteins in solid tumours. Bispecific antibodies are a promising IO approach, combining the potential benefits of two treatments in one.

A presentation from the NeoCOAST phase 2 trial in resectable, early-stage non-small cell lung cancer is planned to highlight improved disease responses with Imfinzi (durvalumab) combinations, including with oleclumab and monalizumab, as compared to Imfinzi alone.

As part of AZ’s focus on building the next generation of PARP inhibitors, the first data will be presented from the PETRA phase 1 clinical trial in patients with tumours harbouring specific homologous recombination repair gene mutations.

Additionally, four presentations will describe the discovery of a novel selective inhibitor designed to cross the blood brain barrier to enable the targeting of primary and secondary brain malignancies.