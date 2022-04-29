AstraZeneca unveils plans for new US R&D centre





AstraZeneca (AZ) has revealed plans to open a new US life sciences and innovation site in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The new facility will serve as both a strategic R&D centre for AZ and as Alexion’s new corporate headquarters. Alexion, one of AZ’s subsidiaries, was acquired by the company in July 2021.

The scheduled date of completion of its new site is 2026, and the facility will be in close proximity to a host of pharma, academic and biotechnology institutions. In this way, AZ hopes to encourage further innovation and collaboration, enhanced by local access to future talent.

Pascal Soriot, CEO, AstraZeneca, said: “Our combined company has already successfully leveraged internal scientific synergies, and this move will act as a catalyst for even more external collaboration and innovation.

“Kendall Square, Cambridge, is at the heart of the life sciences and innovation hub of the greater Boston area, and our new site will put us right at the centre of this space. The move will provide access to some of the most innovative partners in academia and biotech, offering opportunities to accelerate our growth and collaborate with like-minded organisations as we continue to push the boundaries of science to deliver advances for patients.”

The new site will contain over 570,000 square feet of R&D and commercial space that will enable around 1,500 R&D, corporate and commercial staff to come together in a one purpose-built space, with room for future expansion.

The building will align with AZ’s commitment to sustainability, and the company hopes the new site will be awarded platinum Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED) certification.