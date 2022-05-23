Please login to the form below

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine receives EMA approval for use as third-dose booster

Vaxzevria is a ‘viral vector’ vaccine, a technology that is also used to create vaccines for other infectious diseases like flu, HIV and Ebola

AZ


AstraZeneca has received approval from the European Medicine Agency (EMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, to be used as a third-dose booster to protect adults against the virus.

The EMA based its decision on a review conducted by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), which showed an increased immune response after a third-dose booster with Vaxzevria, following a primary vaccine schedule of either Vaxzevria or an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaxzevria is known as a ‘viral vector’ vaccine, which uses a form of a virus that cannot cause disease to create the vaccine. This technology has been used by scientists for the past 40 years to fight other infectious diseases like flu, HIV and Ebola.

Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca said: “Today’s marketing authorisation for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a third-dose booster is an important step towards our goal of providing continued protection against COVID-19 for all populations.

“Ensuring a longer duration of immune protection is essential for the long-term management of COVID-19 globally, and boosters can address the waning of protection over time that has been seen with all primary vaccine schedules to date.”

While over 65% of the global population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, there is still a considerable challenge ahead to ensure that people receive both their primary vaccines and a third-dose booster.

Vaxzevria has already been authorised in the UK and several countries in Asia and Latin America as a booster for those who have already received the vaccine as their primary vaccine doses.

Article by
Fleur Jeffries

23rd May 2022

From: Research, Regulatory, Healthcare

