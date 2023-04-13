AstraZeneca's Lynparza recommended by NICE for breast and prostate cancer

AstraZeneca's (AZ) Lynparza (olaparib) has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for certain breast and prostate cancer patients following a ‘milestone’ commercial agreement between the company and NHS England.

The anti-cancer medicine will now be routinely available for adults with HER2-negative, high-risk early breast cancer who have inherited faults in their BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes, after surgery and chemotherapy, as well as for adults with previously treated hormone-relapsed metastatic prostate cancer who have the same BRCA mutations.

Lynparza has been available on the NHS in England and Wales for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, and inherited BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations, who have stopped responding to treatment since January 2020.

However, NICE had not recommended the treatment for breast and prostate cancer patients until now due to concerns over its cost-effectiveness.

Tom Keith-Roach, president of AZ UK, said: “This is a hard-won and extremely important milestone agreement with NHS England, which follows on from the successful NICE health technology assessment process.

"Innovative oncology medicines such as olaparib often show effectiveness across multiple different cancer types and, in these situations, it’s essential that we continue to advance pricing and reimbursement pathways which support rapid and appropriate patient access.”

Given as a tablet, Lynparza works by inhibiting the PARP enzyme, which helps cells repair damaged DNA. By blocking this enzyme, PARP inhibitors prevent the DNA of cancer cells being repaired, preventing them from growing and spreading.

NICE estimates that 300 adults with breast cancer will now be eligible for treatment with the drug, as will around 500 more patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE, said: “We are delighted that NHS England and the company have been able to reach agreement on this groundbreaking deal enabling NICE to recommend olaparib for routine NHS use and good value for money for taxpayers.

“Olaparib represents an important development in the treatment of early breast and advanced prostate cancer and today’s announcement addresses a significant need by giving people with these types of cancer access to an effective, targeted treatment.”

NICE said it expects to publish final guidance on Lynparza for these indications in May this year.