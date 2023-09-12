AstraZeneca’s rare disease unit partners with Verge Genomics in deal worth over $840m

AstraZeneca’s rare disease unit Alexion and AI-drug discovery biotech Verge Genomics have partnered to identify new drug targets for rare neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases, with the deal potentially worth over $840m.

The four-year collaboration will utilise Verge's AI- and machine-learning-enabled Converge drug discovery platform to find multiple targets with a ‘higher probability of clinical success’.

Instead of starting with cell or animal models, Verge’s platform uses a library of genomic datasets taken directly from human tissue, combined with a human-centred biology platform to ‘rapidly advance new data insights into clinical candidates’.

Alexion will select high-potential targets for each indication and will have the option to licence and advance successful targets through clinical development and commercialisation.

In exchange, Verge will receive up to $42m in upfront and near-term payments and will be eligible to receive up to $840m in milestone payments plus royalties. Alexion will also take an equity position in Verge.

Seng Cheng, senior vice president and head of research and product development at Alexion, said: “By leveraging Verge’s AI-enabled platform in combination with data from patient tissue samples, we see potential in helping researchers more efficiently identify and validate therapeutic targets for rare diseases.

“This collaboration will contribute to Alexion’s science-led innovation and may help accelerate our efforts to transform the discovery and development of new medicines for patients with rare disease.”

Jane Rhodes, chief business officer at Verge Genomics, added: “Our collaboration with Alexion is a tremendous opportunity to leverage the combined power of Converge’s technology-enabled approach to drug discovery with Alexion’s expertise in developing and commercialising rare disease treatments.”

The collaboration comes less than two months after Alexion said it would be paying $1bn to acquire Pfizer’s early-stage gene therapy portfolio.

The deal includes a number of novel adeno-associated virus capsids, which have been shown to be an effective mechanism for delivering therapeutic gene cargos for gene therapy and gene editing.

The new resources will build on AstraZeneca’s capabilities in genomic medicine, the company said, adding that the unit is also set to welcome Pfizer staff associated with the portfolio.