AstraZeneca shares positive Tagrisso data in patients with EGFR-mutated lung cancer





AztraZeneca’s (AZ) Tagrisso (osimertinib) demonstrated a ‘sustained and clinically meaningful improvement’ in disease-free survival in the adjuvant treatment of patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) after complete tumour resection with curative intent, updated results from the company’s pivotal ADAURA phase 3 trial revealed.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, accounting for approximately one-fifth of all cancer deaths, with 80-85% of lung cancer cases classified as NSCLC. The majority of all NSCLC patients are diagnosed with advanced disease, while approximately 25-30% present with resectable disease at diagnosis.

Among patients with resectable tumours, the majority of patients eventually develop recurrence despite complete tumour resection and adjuvant chemotherapy, AZ reported.

The randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled ADAURA trial enrolled 682 patients EGFR mutated NSCLC following complete tumour resection and, at physicians’ and patients’ discretion, adjuvant chemotherapy. Patients were treated with Tagrisso 80mg once-daily oral tablets or placebo for three years or until disease recurrence.

With an additional two years of follow-up from the 2020 read-out, allowing all patients the opportunity to complete three years of adjuvant treatment, Tagrisso reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 77% in the primary analysis population and by 73% in the overall trial population.

A median disease-free survival of nearly five and a half years – 65.8 months – was seen in both the primary and overall populations treated with Tagrisso, compared to 21.9 and 28.1 months in the primary and overall populations, respectively, treated with placebo.

Moreover, results from an additional, prespecified exploratory analysis showed Tagrisso reduced the risk of central nervous system disease recurrence – a frequent complication of EGFR-mutated NSCLC associated with an especially poor prognosis – by 76% in patients with stage 2 to 3a disease.

Commenting on the positive results, Susan Galbraith, executive vice president, oncology R&D, AZ said: “It is remarkable that just two years ago, patients with early-stage EGFR-mutated lung cancer had no targeted treatment options after surgery. Now, around the world, patients have access to Tagrisso and its added benefit of protecting the brain and spinal cord.

We look forward to mature overall survival results for ADAURA in due time, but our research and commitment to early-stage lung cancer patients continue through our broader Tagrisso programme, which is investigating a prolonged duration of post-surgery treatment and the potential role of adjuvant Tagrisso in even earlier stages of disease.”