AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria trial provides further support for protection against COVID-19 variants

AstraZeneca (AZ) has shared new data from an ongoing trial, supporting evidence that – when administered as a third dose booster – its Vaxzevria vaccine can provide an increased immune response to Beta, Delta, Alpha and Gamma SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The positive results were gathered from a preliminary analysis of an ongoing immunogenicity and safety trial, D7220C00001.

The trial, partially double-blind, multinational, randomised and active-controlled in both previously vaccinated and unvaccinated adults, was conducted to determine the safety of the Vaxzevria vaccine.

During a separate analysis of samples from the same trial, the data also showed an increased antibody response to the highly transmissible Omicron variant.



Results from the trial involved individuals who had previously been vaccinated with either an mRNA vaccine or Vaxzevria.

In a preprinted report with The Lancet on Social Science Research Network (SSRN), a separate phase 4 trial provided data in support of a third dose of Vaxzevria for substantially increasing antibody levels following a primary vaccine series using Sinovac Biotech’s Coronavac.

Following the positive data reports in support of using Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca plan to submit the results to health regulators worldwide in light of the urgent demand for third dose boosters.

So far, Vaxzevria has been granted emergency use approval and conditional marketing authorisation in more than 90 countries. It has also received an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization, allowing a rapid pathway access in up to 144 countries via the COVAX facility.

Speaking on behalf of AZ, Sir Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: “Vaxzevria has protected hundreds of millions of people from COVID-19 around the world and these data show that it has an important role to play as a third dose booster, including when used after other vaccines.

“Given the ongoing urgency of the pandemic and Vaxzevria's increased immune response to the Omicron variant, we will continue to progress regulatory submissions around the world for its use as a third dose booster.”

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, chief investigator and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, said: “These important studies show that a third dose of Vaxzevria after two initial doses of the same vaccine, or after mRNA or inactivated vaccines, strongly boosts immunity against COVID-19.

“The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is suitable as an option to enhance immunity in the population for countries considering booster programmes, adding to the protection already demonstrated with the first two doses.”

Further data analyses from the D7220C00001 trial are expected in the first half of 2022.