Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

AstraZeneca/Sanofi’s Beyfortus receives EC approval for prevention of RSV in infants

The decision makes the antibody the first broadly protective option for this age population

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca and Sanofi’s Beyfortus (nirsevimab) has been approved by the European Commission (EC) for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease in newborns and infants during their first RSV season, the companies announced.

The EC’s decision makes the long-acting antibody the first broadly protective option for newborns and infants, including those born healthy, at term or preterm, or with specific health conditions, and is the first regulatory health approval worldwide for the immunisation.

“Today is a landmark day for RSV prevention, as decades of research and development come together in the world’s first approval of a broadly protective option against RSV disease. Once launched, Beyfortus will offer parents the ability to help protect their babies during their first RSV season,” said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president of Sanofi.

The approval was based on results from the Beyfortus clinical development programme, including the phase 3 MELODY, phase 2/3 MEDLEY and phase 2b trials, and follows a recommendation by The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency in September.

The MELODY and phase 2b trials met their shared primary endpoint of reducing the incidence of medically attended lower respiratory tract infections (LRTI) caused by RSV during the RSV season. No clinically meaningful differences in safety results between the Beyfortus and placebo groups were seen, the companies noted.

In the MEDLEY phase 2/3 trials, Beyfortus also demonstrated a comparable safety and tolerability profile to Synagis (palivizumab), with adverse events reportedly similar between groups.

RSV – a contagious virus characterised by several mild, cold-like symptoms – is the most common cause of LRTIs and a leading cause of hospitalisation in all infants. Although most people recover within a week or two, the virus can be particularly dangerous for infants and older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Silke Mader, chairwoman of the executive board and co-founder of the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI), said: “RSV represents a health threat among infants, and each year we see the impact it can have on families, healthcare providers and the healthcare system.

“At EFCNI, we are excited about the opportunity to expand prevention efforts to all infants, as we believe this can help ease the current emotional, physical and financial burdens of RSV.”

Article by
Emily Kimber

4th November 2022

From: Regulatory, Healthcare

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Dovetail

We’re a specialist health consultancy that supports companies, healthcare professionals and patients to work hand in hand with a common...

Latest intelligence

Jennifer Lee
The importance of value when treating patients
By Jennifer Lee...
The fast-paced future of cell and gene therapies
In this report, we interview patients, researchers, and biopharmaceutical leaders to explore the complex landscape for the development of cell and gene therapies and share commercial recommendations from our specialist...
Will Maier
Rare disease drug development – real-world evidence innovations with historical controls
By Will Maier...

Quick links