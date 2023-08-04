AstraZeneca/Sanofi’s RSV antibody backed by CDC advisory committee for infants

AstraZeneca and Sanofi’s long-acting antibody has been recommended by a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) panel of experts for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in infants.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) unanimously recommended Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip) for the prevention of RSV-caused lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in newborns and infants aged under eight months born during or entering their first RSV season.

The Committee also voted unanimously to recommend the routine use of Beyfortus in children aged eight to 19 months who are at increased risk of severe RSV disease through their second RSV season, as well as to include the antibody in the Vaccines for Children programme.

RSV is a common contagious virus characterised by several mild, cold-like symptoms. Although most people recover within a week or two, young infants, older adults and individuals with certain chronic medical conditions are at a high risk for severe disease.

In the US, RSV is the leading cause of hospitalisation in infants under 12 months, averaging 16 times higher than the annual rate for influenza.

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Beyfortus last month to protect all newborns and infants born during or entering their first RSV season, and for children aged up to two years who remain vulnerable to severe RSV disease through their second RSV season.

The decision was supported by the Beyfortus clinical development programme spanning three pivotal late-stage clinical trials, including the phase 3 MELODY trial.

The study, which evaluated Beyfortus in healthy late pre-term and term infants entering their first RSV season, showed that a single dose of the antibody led to a sustained and consistent reduction in RSV LRTDs requiring medical care versus placebo.

Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president, vaccines, Sanofi, said: "The ACIP’s unanimous recommendations for routine use of Beyfortus and inclusion in the Vaccines for Children programme are critical steps toward providing millions of parents in the US with the ability to protect their babies through their first RSV season, when they are most susceptible to severe RSV disease.”

The therapy will be available in the US ahead of the upcoming RSV season.