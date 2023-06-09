Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

AstraZeneca/Sanofi’s RSV antibody backed by FDA advisory committee for infants

RSV is the leading cause of hospitalisation for infants aged under one year in the US

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca/Sanofi’s monoclonal antibody has been recommended by a US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) panel of experts for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) in infants born during or entering their first RSV season.

The Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee (AMDAC) voted unanimously in favour of using nirsevimab in this age population and, in a separate 19 to two vote, the panel backed the therapy's use in children aged up to two years who are vulnerable to severe disease through their second RSV season.

RSV is a common contagious virus characterised by several mild, cold-like symptoms. Although most people recover within a week or two, young infants, older adults and individuals with certain chronic medical conditions are at a high risk for severe disease.

RSV is the leading cause of hospitalisation for infants aged under one year in the US, where around 75% of infants hospitalised for the virus are born at term with no underlying conditions.

If approved, nirsevimab would be the first preventive option specifically designed to protect the broad infant population through its first RSV season, the companies said.

AMDAC’s recommendation is supported by the nirsevimab clinical development programme spanning three pivotal late-stage clinical trials, including positive results from the phase 3 MELODY trial.

The study, which evaluated nirsevimab in healthy late pre-term and term infants entering their first RSV season, showed that a single dose of nirsevimab led to a sustained and consistent reduction in RSV LRTDs requiring medical care versus placebo.

Nirsevimab was generally well tolerated with a favourable safety profile that was consistent across all clinical trials, the companies said, and the overall rates of adverse events were comparable between nirsevimab and placebo.

The FDA will now consider the panel’s advice as it works towards completing its review of the antibody, with a decision expected in the third quarter of this year.

Iskra Reic, executive vice president, vaccines and immune therapies, AZ, said: “We are delighted that the ADAC has unanimously recognised the favourable benefit risk profile of nirsevimab as the first preventative option against RSV for a broad infant population.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the FDA to complete their expedited review, and we hope to see nirsevimab available as soon as possible given the significant burden of RSV in infants.”

Article by
Emily Kimber

9th June 2023

From: Regulatory

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
Wilmington Healthcare

A heritage to envy Wilmington Healthcare brings together the data intelligence specialisms of Binley’s, NHiS, Wellards and HSJ to create...

Latest intelligence

Parkinson’s disease: past, present and future
Examining the history and complexities of Parkinson’s disease – one of the most prevalent neurodegenerative disorders that affects over 10 million people worldwide...
The 17th World Congress on Controversies in Neurology
This year, there was a focus on the rare disease neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder that strikes suddenly and mainly impacts women...
Archetypes: Rethinking go-to-market expectations to drive commercial success
In this white paper, our consultants analyze trends spanning global policy developments, rising inflation, and increasingly complex customer journeys, and reveal a new data-driven approach to archetyping that crystalizes the...

Quick links