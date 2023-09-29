Austrian State Secretary to speak at FlyPharma Europe 2023

FlyPharma Europe will welcome Mr Florian Tursky, the Austrian State Secretary, to the conference on 10 October, where he will deliver an opening speech. He will join a host of expert industry speakers from both pharma and cargo sectors
With just over a week to go until the conference doors open, there is still time to register for your place at FlyPharma Europe and hear this important address from the State Secretary. With your ticket, as well as access to a series of networking events and a Vienna Airport site tour, you will get industry insights from pharma speakers such as:
You will also hear from experienced logistics and cargo companies, including:
About FlyPharma Conference Europe 2023
FlyPharma Europe is an event for the pharma logistics industry, connecting professionals from across the globe to advance the sector and set new industry standards. With a focus on addressing key shared challenges, highlighting best practices and fostering collaboration, FlyPharma Europe provides a unique platform to learn, network and drive innovation.
Vienna AirportCity are Host Sponsors of FlyPharma Europe 2023 and will offer delegates a site tour of the airport’s state-of-the-art pharmaceutical handling facilities.
Join us for this year's event, taking place on 10-11 October in Vienna, Austria, to stay ahead of industry developments and connect with thought leaders. Register now to secure your place at https://flypharmaeurope.com/tickets.
