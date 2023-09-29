Please login to the form below

Austrian State Secretary to speak at FlyPharma Europe 2023

Register now to get industry insights from a host of expert industry speakers

FlyPharma Europe 2023

FlyPharma Europe will welcome Mr Florian Tursky, the Austrian State Secretary, to the conference on 10 October, where he will deliver an opening speech. He will join a host of expert industry speakers from both pharma and cargo sectors

With just over a week to go until the conference doors open, there is still time to register for your place at FlyPharma Europe and hear this important address from the State Secretary. With your ticket, as well as access to a series of networking events and a Vienna Airport site tour, you will get industry insights from pharma speakers such as:

  • Maria Kounenaki, Executive Director, Pharma Supply Chain at Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Alexandru Popa, Associate Director – Blockchain for Digital Supply Chain at MSD
  • Vatsala Sadasivan, Global Operational Excellence Lead, R&D at Sanofi
  • Luiz Barberini, Operations Manager – External Manufacturing Latin America at Bayer
  • Christina Norén, Corporate QA GDP Manager at Octapharma
  • Zvonimir Majic, Former Global Director of Supply Chain Quality Assurance at TEVA Pharmaceuticals.

FlyPharma Europe 2023

You will also hear from experienced logistics and cargo companies, including:

  • Geert Leroy, Managing Director at Global Pharma Solutions (FlyPharma Chair)
  • Steven Polmans, Chairman at TIACA
  • Wolfgang Scheibenpflug, Senior Vice President Real Estate and Landside Management at Vienna Airport
  • Gülderen Tuna-Mwale, Regional Sector Head Life Sciences Europe at DHL Global Forwarding
  • Mohamed Nouh, Business Development Director - Software and IoT at SkyCell AG
  • Kevin Doran, Global Head of Supply Chain at Tower Cold Chain
  • Eelco de Jong, Co-founder and Managing Director at Validaide B.V.
  • Christian Koxholt, Vice President Pharma and Healthcare Europe at Kühne + Nagel AG
  • Yaniv Sorany, Senior Manager IATA Certification at International Air Transport Association
  • Mehran Nadji, CEO at GNN Group
  • Frank Van Gelder, Secretary General at Pharma.Aero
  • Céline Crahay, Director at 3CeL
  • Peter Reulbach, Senior Manager Cargo Business Development at Vienna AirportCity
  • Aleksandr Zadorozhnyi, Global Sales Manager at BlueBox Systems
  • Carolin Gerstenmaier, Head of Industry Development, as Lufthansa Cargo AG.

About FlyPharma Conference Europe 2023

FlyPharma Europe is an event for the pharma logistics industry, connecting professionals from across the globe to advance the sector and set new industry standards. With a focus on addressing key shared challenges, highlighting best practices and fostering collaboration, FlyPharma Europe provides a unique platform to learn, network and drive innovation.

Vienna AirportCity are Host Sponsors of FlyPharma Europe 2023 and will offer delegates a site tour of the airport’s state-of-the-art pharmaceutical handling facilities.

Join us for this year's event, taking place on 10-11 October in Vienna, Austria, to stay ahead of industry developments and connect with thought leaders. Register now to secure your place at https://flypharmaeurope.com/tickets.

29th September 2023

