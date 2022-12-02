AZ and MSD launch ‘Never Miss’ for prostate cancer awareness







A new prostate cancer awareness campaign titled ‘Never Miss’ has been launched by AstraZeneca (AZ) in partnership with MSD – known as Merck & Co in the US and Canada.

The global campaign is focused on raising awareness by engaging many of its audience through a shared passion for sport. The initiative aims to encourage them to understand their risk of developing prostate cancer, and for those deemed to be at a higher risk to speak with their GP.

A condition that can often present without symptoms, prostate cancer is reported as being the second most common cancer in men globally, with 1.4 million new cases of prostate cancer and 375,000 deaths worldwide in 2020.

Although there has been a marked increased in the number of available therapies for the condition, estimates show that prostate cancer mortality will nearly double over the course of the next 20 years.

The ‘Never Miss’ campaign highlights the importance of knowing whether or not you may be at risk and notes that, in terms of demographics, those who may be at a higher risk are men over the age of 50, Black men over the age of 45, as well as those with a family history of prostate, breast, ovarian or pancreatic cancer. Catching an early stage diagnosis of prostate cancer is key, as doctors are able to explore more care channels and improve patient outcomes.

The campaign is keen to offer people the information and confidence they need to open a dialogue with their doctor if they may be at risk of developing prostate cancer, while also supporting them in feeling able to speak openly with family and friends. Crucially, the campaign promotes the need to break down barriers around conversations on the topic of prostate health.



Sunil Verma, global head of oncology medical, AZ, said: “Our hope is that the ‘Never Miss’ campaign will act as a catalyst for critical conversations about prostate cancer in families around the world, to help identify those who may be at greater risk and for those with symptoms to seek out medical assistance to allow for an earlier and timely diagnosis.”

‘Never Miss’ seeks to empower men by relating the same commitment many feel towards sport and channelling it into prioritising their own health. The campaign offers support via social media and also has a comprehensive resources page on its website.



Sophie Opdyke, senior vice president, global oncology marketing, MSD, said: “Prostate cancer impacts millions of men around the world. We know that when prostate cancer is detected early, the outcomes for patients may be greatly improved. Through the ‘Never Miss’ campaign, we hope to raise awareness of risk factors for prostate cancer, break down social barriers and empower men to take control of their health.”