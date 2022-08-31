AztraZeneca’s Farxiga data shows ‘significant’ mortality benefits in heart failure patients





AstraZeneca (AZ) has announced new data from two phase 3 trials showing Farxiga (dapagliflozin) ‘significantly lowers’ the risk of cardiovascular (CV) death in patients with heart failure, potentially leading to a significant increase in patients who could benefit from the SGLT2 inhibitor.

The reduction in risk of CV death was consistent across pre-specified subgroups and is the first analysis to demonstrate a mortality benefit with a heart failure medication in patients with heart failure across the left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) range.

The pre-specified, patient-level, pooled analysis from the phase 3 DAPA-HF and DELIVER trials showed the SGLT2 inhibitor reduced the risk of CV death by 14% over the median follow-up of 22 months, death from any cause by 10% and hospitalisation for heart failure by 29%.

Moreover, the data showed Farxiga reduced the composite of death from CV causes, myocardial infarction, or stroke by 10% in patients with heart failure, irrespective of LVEF.

Commenting on the positive results, Mene Pangalos, executive vice president, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AZ, said: “Heart failure remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide with high unmet need for some 64 million people.

“This analysis demonstrates Farxiga’s ability to treat patients across the full LVEF fraction spectrum and reduce the risk of cardiovascular death.”

Heart failure affects approximately 64 million people globally and is associated with substantial morbidity and mortality, with chronic heart failure as the leading cause of hospitalisation for those over the age of 65.

Of the estimated 64 million heart failure patients, roughly half have reduced ejection fraction – the measurement of the heart's ability to pump oxygen-rich blood into the body – which is equal to or less than 40%. The remainder have mildly reduced or preserved ejection fraction.

John McMurray, professor of medical cardiology and deputy director of the Institute of Cardiovascular and Medical Sciences at the University of Glasgow, said: “In this patient-level meta-analysis including over 11,000 patients with heart failure across the full range of ejection fraction, [Farxiga] reduced the risk of both CV death and heart failure hospitalisation.

These results underpin the valuable role [Farxiga] can play in clinical practice, as we can initiate treatment right away while waiting for ejection fraction to be measured.”