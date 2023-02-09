Bayer AG appoints Bill Anderson as new CEO

Bayer AG has announced the appointment of Bill Anderson as its new chief executive officer, signalling the exit of current CEO Werner Baumann, who has served the company for 35 years.

Anderson, a chemical engineer by education, brings a strong pharma background to his new role, having held various leadership positions in the life sciences industry over the past 25 years.

Most recently, he served as CEO of Roche’s pharmaceuticals division, where he led a comprehensive transformation programme resulting in a number of new product launches, significant revenue growth and greater productivity across the organisation.

Prior to his role at Roche, Anderson was chief executive officer of Genentech, and has held several senior leadership positions in general management, product development and finance at Biogen and Raychem, an American technology and electronics company.

During his time in these roles, Anderson was involved in the development and launch of 25 new medicines, including 15 blockbusters.

Anderson’s appointment was unanimously backed by the company’s board after a selection process that began in mid-2022, with chairman Professor Dr Norbert Winkeljohann describing Anderson as the “the ideal candidate to lead Bayer together with the team into a new, successful chapter at a time of a disruptive innovation cycle in biology, chemistry and artificial intelligence”.

“Bill has an outstanding track record of building strong product pipelines and turning biotech breakthroughs into products. Beyond that, he is a truly transformational leader who creates a culture that propels innovation, boosts productivity and performance, and allows people to thrive,” Winkeljohann added.

Commenting on his new role, Anderson said: “[Bayer’s] leading R&D investments in agriculture, medicines and consumer health hold the promise for additional breakthroughs. I look forward to working with the people of Bayer to accelerate innovation, increase performance, advance sustainability and unleash the full potential of the company.”