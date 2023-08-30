Bayer and BlueRock announce positive results from Parkinson’s cell therapy trial

Bayer and BlueRock Therapeutics have announced positive results from their phase 1 stem cell clinical trial, showing that the treatment improved symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.



The trial results were presented at the International Congress of Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders in Copenhagen, Denmark.



Parkinson’s disease is the fastest-growing neurodegenerative disease in the world and causes parts of the brain to become progressively damaged over many years. The condition affects around 145,000 people in the UK.



As part of the trial, a total of 12 people with Parkinson’s underwent surgery to receive either a high or low dose of bemdaneprocel (BRT-DA01), an experimental therapy involving dopamine-producing cells developed from stem cells.



Stem cells develop different types of specialised cells, including skin, muscle or brain cells.

For years, researchers have been working to find a way to convert stem cells into dopamine-producing brain cells to be used to replace those that are lost in people with Parkinson's.



After 12 months, patients involved in the trial showed an improvement in their disease symptoms. Those who received the higher dose of bemdaneprocel showed an even greater improvement.



The results of the trial showed that the treatment was well tolerated and had no major safety issues.

Following the early-stage trial, a phase 2 study to further investigate the therapy is underway, with recruitment expected to begin in 2024.



Christian Rommel, member of the executive committee of Bayer’s pharmaceuticals division and head of research and development, said: "The positive outcome of this phase 1 clinical trial is a clear step forward, and it brings us closer to delivering new treatment options to patients."

Senior vice president and head of development at BlueRock, Ahmed Enayetallah, said that "the need for new therapies to help patients struggling with Parkinson’s disease is clear" and that the company looks "forward to advancing bemdaneprocel to the next stage of clinical testing".

Claire Bale, associate director of research at Parkinson’s UK, said that the results from the trial were very "encouraging" and is "glad that the team are planning further studies very soon".