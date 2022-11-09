Best practice in UK dermatology care celebrated at second national awards





The Quality in Care (QiC) Dermatology team and Sanofi hosted this year’s awards online on 8 November 2022, with participants tuning in from across the UK.

QiC Dermatology recognises initiatives that improve the quality of life for people living with skin disorders, as judged by the NHS, patients and industry.

The 2022 QiC Dermatology Awards also saw Dr Cedric Banfield from Peterborough win the Award for Outstanding Services in Dermatology.

Debbie Woods, Country Medical Lead, Sanofi UK and Ireland said:

“We are extremely proud to support the Quality in Care Dermatology awards for the second year. The QiC awards programme provides a great opportunity to recognise, reward and share the inspirational work that has been done across the country and for us to show how much we value those individuals, teams, Trusts and the partnerships that strive to improve the quality of care and support provided to their patients.

“These awards are an important stage for great practice to be disseminated to a wider audience and to act as a trigger for service improvement or inspiration for new projects, which leads to overall improvement in patient outcomes.

“We congratulate all the winners and look forward to these projects being disseminated more widely for the ultimate benefit of people with skin conditions.”

FULL LIST OF RESULTS

Dermatology Digital and Technology Solutions for the Treatment of Skin Conditions

Winner

Skin Cancer Teledermatology Assessment Service, Isle of Wight by The Lighthouse Clinic

Commended

Digitalising Dermatology Referrals by Leeds Teaching Hospitals

Finalists

Remote Dermatology: Picture the Future of Skin Health by DermView Dermatology

Community Teledermatology by ScreenCancerDermoSight

Dermatology Education Programmes for Healthcare Professionals

Winner

Confidence in Dermatology by GP Federations

Highly Commended

Skin of Colour Training Day by Skin of Colour Training Day UK

Finalist

A Pre-referral Care Pathway for the Management of Paediatric Atopic Eczema in Primary Care by Aneurin Bevan Health Board

Dermatology Education Programmes for People with Skin Conditions and/or Their Families and Carers

Winner

Vital 5 Implementation in a Dermatology Day Centre by Guys and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Dermatology Team of the Year

Winner

Small and Beautifully Formed, Isle of Wight by The Lighthouse Clinic

Highly Commended

London North West Dermatology Team by London North West University NHS Trust

Southampton's Intelligent Triage by University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

Finalists

University Hospitals Dorset Dermatology Team by University Hospitals Dorset Dermatology Team

An Integrated Approach: Getting It Right First Time in Dermatology High Cost Drug Management by University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust

Psychological Impact of Skin Disease

Highly Commended

Burden of Treatment in Chronic Skin Disease by South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital

Award for Outstanding Services in Dermatology

Winner

Dr Cedric Banfield FRCP

About Quality in Care (QiC) Dermatology

Quality in Care (QiC) Dermatology recognises, rewards and shares innovative practice demonstrating quality in dermatology management, education and services for people with skin conditions and their families and carers.

QiC Dermatology is partnered by Sanofi Genzyme and supported by:

The British Dermatological Nursing Group

The British Skin Foundation

The Primary Care Dermatology Society

Psychodermatology UK

The Scottish Dermatological Nursing Society.

For a full list of the 2022 QiC Dermatology Award winners, highly commended and finalists, visit http://www.qualityincare.org/dermatology.

Launched in 2011, the QiC Programmes are run by PMGroup Worldwide Ltd and bring the NHS, industry and patient groups closer together to increase joint working, with the goal of recognising good practice in the UK and providing opportunities for sharing projects and initiatives that will ultimately benefit patients.

The programmes recognise, reward and share good practice in patient care within specific treatment areas. In addition to QiC Dermatology, now in its tenth year, current and previous awards programmes include: QiC Diabetes, QiC Oncology, QiC Hepatitis C and QiC Anticoagulation.

About PMGroup Worldwide Ltd

PMGroup Worldwide Ltd is a leading international multichannel media group. Founded in 1988, it produces a range of magazines, websites and communications programmes to support the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors.

