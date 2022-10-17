Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation commit $1.2bn as part of efforts to end polio worldwide





The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (the Foundation) has revealed it will commit $1.2bn to bolster efforts to end all forms of polio worldwide.

The announcement was made at the World Health Summit, ahead of a crucial pledging moment that will be co-hosted by Germany and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

The financial pledge made by the Foundation will aid the implementation of the GPEI’s Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, an initiative aiming to end wild poliovirus in the last two endemic countries, Pakistan and Afghanistan, and halt outbreaks of new variants of the virus. To date, the Foundation has invested almost $5bn to GPEI.

The GPEI is focused on further integrating polio campaigns with a wider scope of health services and essential immunisation programmes as part of its strategy. It has identified the need to continue the upscaling of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2) – an innovative tool, essential in stopping outbreaks of variant poliovirus more sustainably.

Commenting on the need for further action against polio, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said: “Polio eradication is within reach. But as far as we have come, the disease remains a threat. Working together, the world can end this disease.

“I want to thank Germany for co-hosting this week's events and its longstanding support for polio eradication, and I urge other donors to support the eradication strategy to ensure no one is paralysed by polio again.”

Germany will co-host the GPEI pledging moment on 18 October at the World Health Summit, joined by global partners, donors and country leaders who will make further commitments towards the GPEI Strategy 2022-2026, which needs $4.8bn in funding.

Should the GPEI receive full funding, its strategy has the potential to reach 370 million children each year with polio vaccines and other essential medical services.

As part of its work with governments globally, the GPEI has helped reduce polio cases worldwide by more than 99%. Moreover, it has helped to prevent an estimated 20 million cases of polio paralysis since 1988. Although this is notable progress, vaccine misinformation, interruptions in routine immunisation, political unrest and the 2022 floods in Pakistan have further highlighted the vital need to end polio.

Furthermore, the alarm has been raised regarding recently reported new detections of the virus, with countries such as the UK and the US confirming poliovirus variant outbreak. As a result, in September 2022, these countries were added to the World Health Organization’s outbreak list.

It was also reported that Malawi and Mozambique had each identified cases of wild polio that originated abroad in 2022.



(Image courtesy of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation/Prashant Panjiar)