Biogen and Happify Health team up to create digital platform for MS patients





Biogen and Happify Health have revealed plans for a new collaboration to support people living with multiple sclerosis (MS), with the companies aiming to provide a digital solution for patient education and engagement, driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

The partnership is focused on helping those with MS to manage their care journey, improve their well-being and gain access to learning materials surrounding treatment options. There will also be opportunities to consult with experts and get support from others in the MS community.

Over 2.3 million people live with MS worldwide and this number includes over one million people in the US, according to data from the National MS Society. Women are two to three times more likely to develop the condition than men.

As a global leader in developing treatments for those living with chronic neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, Biogen is able to reinforce support for the new MS platform, which involves contributing educational content and resources for the patient care journey.

Commenting on the project, Jason Hawbecker, head of strategic partnerships and collaborations at Biogen, said: “This collaboration is one of many ways we are focused on supporting patients by meeting them where they are. The combination of Biogen’s expertise in neuroscience and our commitment to digital health, along with Happify Health’s AI and digital therapeutic capabilities will help drive a connected and comprehensive experience that allows patients to feel supported throughout their journey.”

The Happify Health platform uses a digital tool configured for MS and Kopa, providing health and wellness support with access to healthcare professionals.

The online community enables those living with MS to ask experts questions and discuss the physical and mental issues with patients at similar stages. The AI technology employed by Happify Health helps to tailor content to patients’ life stages, symptoms and interests.

MS is the third therapeutic area to be tackled via Happify Health's unique Sequence approach, in addition to its work in psoriasis and maternal health.

Sequences are configured to address and support specific medical conditions, while combining components like evidence-based digital therapeutics, online communities and coaching into one consolidated platform.