Biogen and MedRhythms sign deal worth over $120m for digital therapeutics for MS patients





Biogen and MedRhythms have partnered in a new licence agreement to develop and commercialise an investigational prescription digital therapeutic, MR-004, that is focused on improving multiple sclerosis (MS) patients’ mobility and walking.

MedRhythms is in the process of developing next-generation prescription digital therapeutics, covering a range of indications in neurology. This is made possible by using a technology platform which maximises advancements in neuroscience and music, in order to target improved mobility and walking.

MedRhythms’ pipeline MS candidate, MR-004, aims to improve patients’ mobility and walking, which could potentially help MS patients to become more independent.

The investigational prescription digital therapeutic combines sensors, software and music based on Rhythmic Auditory Stimulation (RAS) and, if approved, MR-004 could become a first-of-its-kind treatment for gait deficit in MS.

MedRhythms is currently running two ongoing feasibility studies for MR-004 and plans to begin a registrational trial in the near future.

“As part of our aspiration in digital health, together with MedRhythms we aim to advance a new, innovative treatment option for people living with MS that may help address walking impairment, a common issue that impacts their overall quality of life,” said Martin Dubuc, head of Biogen Digital Health.

He added: “Pioneering in digital therapeutics exemplifies Biogen’s commitment to advance novel therapies that we hope will improve outcomes for people living with MS.”

According to the terms of the deal, Biogen is set to make an upfront payment of $3m to MedRhythms. If specific development and commercial milestones are achieved, MedRhythms will be in line to receive up to $117.5m in potential milestone payments.

MedRhythms is also eligible to receive tiered royalties in the high-single digits to low-teens on potential global sales.

Speaking on the collaboration, Brian Harris, CEO of MedRhythms said: “At MedRhythms, we are committed to redefining what is possible for people living with neurologic diseases by building evidence-based products that meaningfully impact symptoms that have been underserved by traditional treatment modalities.”