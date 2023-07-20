Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Biogen/Eisai’s Alzheimer’s disease drug shows promise as a subcutaneous formulation

Leqembi was granted traditional approval in the US earlier this month as a bi-weekly intravenous infusion

Biogen

Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s disease drug has shown promise as a subcutaneous (SC) formulation, according to new data presented by Eisai at this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC).

The drug, Leqembi (lecanemab-irmb), was granted traditional approval in the US earlier this month for use in patients with mild cognitive impairment or early-stage Alzheimer’s disease as a bi-weekly intravenous (IV) infusion.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision, which made Leqembi the first approved anti-amyloid Alzheimer's disease treatment shown reduce the rate of disease progression and to slow cognitive impairment in the early and mild dementia stages of the disease, was supported by data from the phase 3 confirmatory Clarity AD clinical trial.

The study met its primary endpoint, reducing clinical decline by 27% on the global cognitive and functional scale compared with placebo at 18 months.

All multiplicity-controlled secondary endpoints also showed highly statistically significant results compared with placebo, including other measures of cognition and daily function.

New results from an exposure/bioavailability and modelling study, presented at AAIC, show a SC dose of Leqembi administered once-weekly may result in comparable exposure and efficacy to current bi-weekly IV dosing.

Additionally, models developed with data following IV administration show that amyloid-related imaging abnormalities with edema/effusion (ARIA-E) are related to concentrations of Leqembi in the blood, with maximum blood concentrations being the best predictor of ARIA-E.

Because SC dosing will have lower maximum blood concentrations than IV dosing, SC dosing is predicted to have a lower incidence of ARIA-E.

The results from a further analysis of CLARITY AD were also presented at AAIC and demonstrate the benefits of Leqembi on both amyloid-beta and tau, two underlying pathological hallmarks of the condition.

Affecting more than 6.5 million Americans, Alzheimer’s disease is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks.

Eli Lilly also presented results from a late-stage study of its experimental Alzheimer’s drug at AAIC.

Lilly said it expects the FDA to decide by the end of this year whether to approve the drug, donanemab, adding that submissions to other global regulators are underway.

Article by
Emily Kimber

20th July 2023

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Subscribe to our email news alerts

PMHub

Add my company
The Good Ideas Group

Remarkable but responsible creative work. We're most passionate about the pursuit of original, powerful ideas that our clients can harness...

Latest intelligence

Case study: How segmentation of treaters guided a novel product launch in the allergy space
Find out how we helped our client to obtain an intuitive and actionable segmentation in order to drive market shaping activities ahead of their product launch aimed at the treatment...
The 7 truths behind successful Healthcare influencer engagement programmes
Pharma companies need to be engaging DOLs in the same way as Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). But how can companies ensure best practice DOL engagement? Here are Say’s recommended critical...
Article: War in the Blood - The battle takes shape in the burgeoning European oncology CAR-T market access space
Tania Rodrigues investigates the market access and commercialization potential for manufacturers of CAR-T therapies in the latest issue of pharmaphorum's Deep Dive....

Quick links