Biogen’s Qalsody granted FDA accelerated approval for rare form of ALS

Biogen’s Qalsody (tofersen) has been granted accelerated approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in adults who have a mutation in the superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene.

ALS is a rare, progressive and fatal neurodegenerative disease that results in the loss of motor neurons in the brain and the spinal cord that are responsible for controlling voluntary muscle movement.

Multiple genes have been implicated with ALS, and mutations in the SOD1 gene are responsible for approximately 2% of all cases of the disease.

Qalsody is an antisense drug, which works by binding to SOD1 mRNA, allowing for its degradation by RN-ase-H in an effort to reduce synthesis of SOD1 protein production.

The FDA’s decision, which makes Qalsody the first approved treatment to target a specific cause of ALS, was supported by data from the 28-week VALOR study measuring the efficacy of the drug in patients with weakness attributable to ALS and a SOD1 mutation.

Results showed that those treated with Qalsody experienced a 55% reduction in plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) – a marker of neurodegeneration – compared to a 12% increase in placebo-treated patients.

Additionally, an analysis at 52 weeks of those enrolled in the open-label extension (OLE) study showed similar NfL reductions in those previously receiving placebo and who initiated Qalsody in the OLE.

Christopher Viehbacher, president and chief executive officer of Biogen, said: “Today marks a pivotal moment in ALS research as we gained, for the first time, consensus that neurofilament can be used as a surrogate marker reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit in SOD1-ALS.”

The drug will be made available for shipment in the US to healthcare providers in approximately one week, the company said, adding that it anticipates “variation in time to treatment as institutions and treatment centres learn about Qalsody”.

Timothy Miller, principal investigator of the Qalsody clinical trials and co-director of the ALS Center at Washington University School of Medicine, said: “I have observed the positive impact Qalsody has on slowing the progression of ALS in people with SOD1 mutations.

“The FDA’s approval of Qalsody gives me hope that people living with this rare form of ALS could experience a reduction in decline in strength, clinical function and respiratory function.”