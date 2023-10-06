BioIndustry Association reveals how UK is set to become a global leader in mRNA

The BioIndustry Association (BIA) has revealed how the UK is set to become a global leader in mRNA medicine in a new report.

The emerging technology first became eminent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and still has vast potential beyond.

The mRNA report, mRNA Revolution: A New Generation of Medicine, has revealed the UK’s leading position in the development of mRNA technology by referencing its strong foundation in research and development (R&D).

Several companies and organisations in the UK, including the Wellcome Trust and Imperial College London, as well as government agencies the Medical Research Council and Innovate UK, have funded and immersed themselves in mRNA R&D.

In 2020, as part of £200m in government funding, a variety of projects were awarded to develop new mRNA vaccines, mRNA-based treatments for cancer and new delivery methods for mRNA.

mRNA has attracted investment and engagement from global companies such as Moderna, which develops and tests a range of medicines in therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases and rare diseases, using mRNA technology.

The biotech recently announced positive results from a phase 1/2 trial of its investigational mRNA combination vaccine against influenza and COVID-19.

mRNA therapies work as effectively as vaccines. Unlike other vaccines, they use modified mRNA to train the immune system to protect the body against certain diseases.

The report also outlines “how the UK will lead the way in developing and delivering next-generation mRNA medicines for a wide range of diseases, beyond just COVID-19,” said Steve Bates, chief executive officer of the BIA.

This includes supporting the development of education and training programmes, raising awareness and fostering collaboration between companies and organisations working in mRNA technology.

Most recently, Nobel Prize award winners Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman highlighted the importance of mRNA technology through their discoveries that helped enable the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

Bates added that “the UK has proven itself to be the fastest regulator, payer and adopter of the first new vaccines produced from this technology and is an exciting hub for innovation”.

“By raising awareness of the potential of the UK ecosystem in mRNA technology, we can make the UK a leading player in mRNA R&D,” he said.