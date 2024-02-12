BioNTech and Autolus enter CAR-T cell therapy collaboration worth over $250m

BioNTech has announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration worth over $250m with Autolus Therapeutics to advance both companies’ autologous CAR-T cell therapy programmes.

Both companies have entered into a license and option agreement, as well as a securities purchase agreement, in connection with the collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, BioNTech will purchase $200m of Autolus’ US depositary shares in a private placement and will make a cash payment of $50m.

In exchange, BioNTech will be eligible to receive an up to mid-single-digit royalty of its autologous CD19 CAR T cell therapy, obe-cel, net sales, while Autolus retains full rights to the development and commercialisation of obe-cel.

BioNTech will also have the option to access Autolus’ commercial and clinical site network, manufacturing capacities in the UK and commercial supply infrastructure cost-effectively to accelerate the development of BNT211 in additional CLDN6-positive tumour types.

Autolus’ manufacturing facilities set-up for clinical and commercial supply will enhance BioNTech’s own capabilities, in addition to its US supply network and its ongoing expansion in Maryland.

In addition, BioNTech will be granted access to Autolus’ precise cell targeting tools to support the company’s development of in vivo cell therapy and antibody-drug conjugate candidates.

If exercised, Autolus will be eligible to receive exercise fees and milestone payments, along with low-single-digit royalties on net sales of the licensed products.

Autolus will lead the development and commercialisation of AUTO1/22 and AUTO6NG in any oncology indication, with BioNTech having the option to support certain development activities and the co-commercialisation of both candidates in certain countries.

If exercised, BioNTech will receive a profit share with respect to such an exercised productive candidate worldwide, while Autolus will be entitled to an option exercise fee, milestone payments and co-funding of development expenses.

Professor Ugur Sahin, chief executive officer and co-founder, BioNTech, said the collaboration will “enhance [the company’s] own capacities” and “further support [its] development of in vivo cell therapy and antibody-drug conjugate candidates."

Dr Christian Itin, chief executive officer, Autolus, said: “This collaboration creates a path for accelerating our respective oncology pipeline programmes and broadening the use of Autolus’ technology outside of autologous cell therapy applications.”