Biopharma industry launches Berlin Declaration to ensure equal access during future pandemics





The biopharmaceutical industry has launched a declaration proposing a joint solution to global leaders that could help to ensure equitable access to vaccines and treatments for future pandemics.

The ‘Berlin Declaration – biopharmaceutical industry vision for equitable access in pandemics’ builds on a ‘deep analysis’ of the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic. It proposes a framework that could help to ensure that pandemic vaccines, treatments and diagnostics are delivered as quickly as possible to priority populations in lower-income countries, as determined by health authorities.

The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) will present the proposal to the G7, G20, multilateral organisations and other decision-makers involved in pandemic preparedness.

Budi Gunadi Sadikin, minister of health for Indonesia, said: “I welcome the biopharmaceutical industry’s commitment to our shared vision for ‘real-time’ access to priority populations in lower income countries.

“The biopharmaceutical industry has a critical role to play in preparing for future pandemics. Achieving more equitable access to vaccines and treatments in future pandemics will require close collaboration of governments, private sector and civil society.”

The Declaration aims to ensure that the industry reserves an allocation of real-time production for distribution to priority populations in lower-income countries.

For the Declaration to succeed, the biopharma industry needs to work to ensure that health systems in lower-income countries are better prepared to receive vaccines and treatments and distribute them, and that high-income countries assist in providing the necessary political and financial support.

Although the pharma industry was able to develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments ‘at record speed and historic quantities’, the Declaration acknowledges that not all countries had equal access, due to ‘inadequate financing mechanisms and a lack of country readiness’.

Thomas Cueni, director general of IFPMA: “With all stakeholders collaborating and playing their part, we can make sure that the efforts, investments, learnings and losses seen during COVID-19 are not in vain, but rather help shape a future where everyone is better protected from the threat of pandemics… Our proposal is just a first step along the way to what I believe has the potential to be a transformational solution for future pandemics.”