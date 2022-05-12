BMA appoints two internal candidates to share the role of chief executive officer





The British Medical Association (BMA) has announced that it is appointing two internal candidates to the role of chief executive officer.

Rachel Podolak is a serving member of the BMA senior leadership team, while Neeta Major is currently serving as the organisation’s group chief finance officer.

As a graduate of the London School of Economics, Major has 30 years' experience in finance gained from working in a variety of sectors including local authorities, financial services, academia and one of the big four accountancy firms.

In her new role, she will be responsible for implementing corporate and financial strategy across the organisation, working in collaboration with colleagues.

Podolak started her professional career as a graduate trainee at the BMA and has worked in health policy for over 15 years for both the BMA and the General Medical Council, for the UK and Wales. During this time she has worked with national governments and departments and was active in advocating legislative change, negotiating annual pay rises and delivering improved terms and conditions of service for doctors.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, Chair of UK council and the BMA Board, said: “On behalf of the BMA Board, I am delighted to announce the joint appointment of Neeta Major and Rachel Podolak to the role of chief executive officer.

“Neeta’s Board experience and financial acumen combined with Rachel’s deep understanding of the BMA and health policy make this a partnership that will equip the BMA with the leadership needed to tackle the challenges facing the profession while bringing vital skills to grow our membership.”

The two new CEOs will begin their new positions on 30 May, following the departure of the current CEO, Tom Grinyer, who is leaving to become group chief executive officer at the Institute of Physics.

Sharing their thoughts on their new roles, Podolak and Major said: “We are delighted that the BMA has seen the exciting possibility of employing a partnership in the role of chief executive officer. We have been inspired by excellent examples of co-chairing within the organisation and job-sharing at director general level within the civil service.

We also hope that our appointment will provide inspiration for individuals of all backgrounds, while signalling, both internally and externally, that the Association is ready for change and open to new and evolving methods of leadership style in the modern world.”

They added: “As internal candidates, we will be able to hit the ground running, and navigate the complex environment of the Association during what will be a crucial time for the profession and the wider Group. We look forward to working with our experienced and passionate colleagues across the Association to deliver a BMA that is fit for the future.”