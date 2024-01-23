BMS, Exelixis and Ipsen announce positive four-year results for kidney cancer regimen

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Exelixis and Ipsen have reported positive four-year follow-up results from a late-stage study of Opdivo (nivolumab) alongside Cabometyx (cabozantinib) in renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the most common type of kidney cancer in adults.

The phase 3 CheckMate-9ER has been evaluating the combination against Pfizer’s Sutent (sunitinib) in patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic RCC.

More than 431,000 new cases of RCC are diagnosed globally every year and, at diagnosis, up to 30% of patients present with advanced or metastatic disease.

The updated results from CheckMate-9ER, which will be presented at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, show continued survival and response rate benefits in patients treated with Opdivo and Cabometyx at a median follow-up of 55.6 months.

Median progression-free survival, the trial’s primary endpoint, nearly doubled with the combination regimen at 16.4 months versus 8.4 months with sunitinib.

The combination also elicited durable survival benefits over sunitinib, with a median overall survival of 46.5 months compared to 36 months with sunitinib, and was shown to double objective response rate.

Dana Walker, vice president, global programme lead, gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers, BMS, said: “There has been an ongoing need for therapeutic options that can provide patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic RCC with the potential for disease control and extended survival.

"By combining the power of these two unique modalities, we established a new standard of care with Opdivo and Cabometyx...”

In exploratory analyses, durable and clinically meaningful benefits were observed in patient subgroups across risk groups, including within the favourable-risk and intermediate- and poor-risk cohorts.

Amy Peterson, executive vice president, product development and medical affairs, and chief medical officer at Exelixis, said: “We are pleased to see that the combination of Cabometyx and Opdivo continues to demonstrate durable and clinically meaningful efficacy after four years of follow-up in this patient population across risk groups, reinforcing the value of this regimen as a standard of care in this setting.”

CheckMate-9ER is sponsored by BMS and Ono Pharmaceutical, and co-funded by Exelixis, Ipsen and Takeda. Exelixis gave Ipsen exclusive rights for the commercialisation and further clinical development of Cabometyx outside the US and Japan in 2016, and gave Takeda the rights for all future indications in Japan in 2017.