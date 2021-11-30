BMS’ new JAK inhibitor enters regulatory pathways

The ability of Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors to modify the immune system by inhibiting cytokine activity has been known for decades, yet drug makers have struggled with ongoing safety concerns.

Earlier this year the entire class received a serious blow when the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put updated warnings on three arthritis medicines, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS)’s Xeljanz, Pfizer’s Olumiant and AbbVie’s Rinvoq, citing ‘an increased risk of serious heart-related events such as heart attack or stroke, cancer, blood clots and death’.

However, a new JAK inhibitor, deucravacitinib, is looking more positive for BMS, which has announced a slew of regulatory filings for the drug.

Based on positive data from the phase 3 POETYK-PSO programme, deucravacitinib – which the company says is far more selective than earlier treatments – has entered regulatory review at the FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA) for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has also accepted a submission for deucravacitinib for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, pustular psoriasis and erythrodermic psoriasis.

“There is a strong need for more effective and well-tolerated oral therapies for people living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, as many remain undertreated or even untreated,” said Dr Jonathan Sadeh, BMS’ head of immunology and fibrosis.

The two phase 3 studies in the POETYK-PSO programme evaluated the safety and efficacy of deucravacitinib compared to placebo and Otezla (apremilast) in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The trials involving nearly 1,700 patients demonstrated significant and clinically meaningful improvements in skin clearance, symptom burden and quality of life measures for deucravacitinib compared to placebo and Otezla.

Deucravacitinib is a first-in-class, oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action and is the first and only selective TYK2 inhibitor in clinical studies across multiple immune-mediated diseases.

Psoriasis is a common, chronic, immune-mediated disease that affects 100 million people worldwide, including 14 million people in Europe and 7.5 million people in the United States. Nearly one-quarter of psoriasis cases are considered moderate to severe.