BMS obtains global rights to Prothena’s Alzheimer’s drug in deal worth $2.2bn

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has exercised its option to obtain the exclusive worldwide commercial rights for an Alzheimer’s disease treatment candidate, the company’s partner Prothena announced.

The decision comes two years after BMS paid $80m for opt-in rights to PRX005, an antibody that specifically targets the microtubule-binding region of tau. The latest deal is potentially worth around $2.2bn and will see BMS pay Prothena an upfront payment of $55m.

The companies announced positive topline data earlier this year from the single ascending dose portion of a phase 1 trial showing that PRX005 was safe and well-tolerated and crossed into the central nervous system effectively, meeting the study's primary objectives.

The multiple ascending dose portion of the study is ongoing, Prothena outlined, with results expected before the end of the year.

Richard Hargreaves, senior vice president and head of BMS’ Neuroscience Thematic Research Center, said: “PRX005, identified and developed by Prothena through our partnership, has the potential to provide a meaningful disease-modifying treatment option for the millions of people that suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

“PRX005 becomes a key component of our commitment to the Alzheimer’s disease community and our neuroscience portfolio, and we look forward to continuing its development.”

BMS will now be responsible for development, manufacturing, and commercialisation activities relating to PRX005.

Prothena’s president and chief executive officer, Gene Kinney, said the company will continue advancing its portfolio of product candidates for Alzheimer’s disease, including an amyloid beta/tau dual-targeting vaccine for the prevention of the condition.

"We believe that our portfolio is well-positioned to revolutionise the care of patients suffering from this devastating disease,” Kinney said.

There are currently around 55 million people living with dementia globally, according to the Alzheimer’s Society, with this number expected to rise to 139 million by 2050.

Earlier this month, Biogen and Eisai’s Alzheimer’s disease drug Leqembi was granted traditional approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, making it the first and only approved anti-amyloid Alzheimer's disease treatment shown to reduce the rate of disease progression and to slow cognitive impairment in the early and mild dementia stages of the disease.