BMS presents positive four-year results for Opdivo combination in lung cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has shared positive four-year follow-up results from a late-stage study of its Opdivo (nivolumab) combination in certain lung cancer patients.

The phase 3 CheckMate-9LA is evaluating Opdivo plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) in combination with chemotherapy, compared to chemotherapy alone, as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

According to the results, which were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, the dual immunotherapy-based combination continued to improve overall survival – the trial’s primary endpoint.

With a minimum follow-up of 47.9 months, 21% of patients treated with the dual immunotherapy-based combination alive at four years compared to 16% of patients treated with chemotherapy alone.

With extended follow-up, the clinically meaningful efficacy benefit of the Opdivo combination was maintained across secondary endpoints and key subgroups of patients, the company said, with benefits more pronounced among patients with tumour PD-L1 expression less than 1% and squamous histology.

NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer, representing up to 85% of diagnoses.

CheckMate -9LA investigator, David Carbone, said: “The durable results seen with [Opdivo] plus [Yervoy] with chemotherapy over four years, especially in patients typically facing a poor prognosis, demonstrate the sustained benefits of combining dual immunotherapy with limited chemotherapy for patients with advanced or metastatic NSCLC, which remains an incredibly challenging disease to treat.”

Opdivo is currently approved in more than 65 countries, including the US, EU, Japan and China for a range of indications such as melanoma, lung, kidney and gastric cancers.

BMS reported positive three-year follow-up results earlier this year from a phase 3 trial of Opdivo in certain patients with urothelial carcinoma – the most common type of bladder cancer.

The long-term results from CheckMate-274 trial demonstrated significant and sustained clinical benefits with Opdivo as an additional treatment for patients with muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma at a high risk of recurrence after radical resection.

At a median follow-up of 36.1 months, Opdivo more than doubled the average length of time patients lived without disease recurrence, demonstrating a median disease-free survival of 22 months compared to 10.9 months with placebo.