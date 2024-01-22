BMS presents promising late-stage results for Opdivo plus Yervoy in colorectal cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has shared positive results from a late-stage study of Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) in a subset of patients with colorectal cancer.

The phase 3 CheckMate-8HW trial has been evaluating the dual immunotherapy regimen as a first-line treatment for patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases of the disease diagnosed in 2020.

Up to 7% of mCRC patients have dMMR or MSI-H tumours and, as a result, are less likely to benefit from conventional chemotherapy and typically face a poor prognosis.

According to the results from CheckMate-8HW, which were presented at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, the combination demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), with a reduction in the risk of disease progression or death of 79% compared to chemotherapy.

Median PFS was not yet reached in the Opdivo/Yervoy arm versus 5.9 months in the chemotherapy cohort, BMS said, adding that a "consistent PFS benefit" was observed across all pre-specified subgroups, including patients with KRAS or NRAS mutations and those with baseline liver, lung, or peritoneal metastases.

Dana Walker, vice president, global programme lead, gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers at BMS, said the results “build on the benefit” of Opdivo/Yervoy in MSI-H/dMMR metastatic colorectal cancer shown in CheckMate-142, in which the dual immunotherapy combination demonstrated strong and durable anti-tumour activity among patients who had progressed after prior fluoropyrimidine-based combination chemotherapy.

Opdivo plus Yervoy-based combinations already hold approvals for a range of indications, including certain cases of melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pleural mesothelioma and renal cell carcinoma.

The company recently shared positive six-year follow-up results from a late-stage study of the combination as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic NSCLC, regardless of their PD-L1 expression levels.

According to the September 2023 readout, the six-year survival rate for Opdivo plus Yervoy was 22%, compared to 13% for chemotherapy alone in patients with tumour PD-L1 expression levels of 1%.