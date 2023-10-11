BMS shares positive long-term data for Zeposia in relapsing multiple sclerosis

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has shared new long-term data from a study evaluating Zeposia (ozanimod) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).

Approximately 2.5 million people worldwide are affected by MS, a disabling and unpredictable neurological disease that disrupts communication between the brain and other parts of the body.

Relapsing forms of MS account for the majority of MS cases and are characterised by episodes of new or worsening signs or symptoms followed by periods of recovery.

Zeposia, which is already approved in major markets for RMS and ulcerative colitis, is thought to act by retaining certain white blood cells in the lymph nodes, thereby preventing those cells from crossing the blood-brain barrier into the central nervous system.

Results from a late-stage open-label extension, presented at the European and Americas Committees for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis meeting, show that after eight years of follow-up, 76% of RMS patients treated with Zeposia were free of six-month confirmed disability progression.

Findings from the DAYBREAK study also demonstrated that treatment with Zeposia was associated with low rates of progression-independent relapse activity (PIRA) and relapse-associated worsening (RAW), key drivers of disease progression and permanent disability in MS.

PIRA and RAW were observed in 13.2% and 10.7% of participants treated with continuous Zeposia, respectively, after eight years.

“Given literature has shown that 25% of people living with MS develop PIRA after approximately seven years, these new analyses are relevant for doctors and patients as they consider early intervention with highly effective therapies to hinder smouldering disease, an important, early driver of long-term disability and relapses, the hallmarks of disease progression,” said Jeffrey Cohen, Mellen Center for Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Research, Neurological Institute, Cleveland Clinic, and a paid consultant of BMS.

BMS has also shared data from the first interim readout from its phase 3b ENLIGHTEN trial, showing that almost half of patients with early RMS achieved a clinically meaningful improvement in cognitive functioning compared to baseline after one year of Zeposia treatment.

“This new data underscores Zeposia’s potential to delay disease progression and improve cognitive function, especially in individuals with early RMS,” said Roland Chen, senior vice president and head, immunology, cardiovascular and neuroscience development at BMS.