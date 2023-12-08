BMS shares positive phase 3 results for Opdivo/Yervoy combination in colorectal cancer

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has shared positive results from a late stage study of Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) in a subset of colorectal cancer patients.

The phase 3 CheckMate-8HW trial has been evaluating the dual immunotherapy-based combination as a first-line treatment for patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).

The trial met one of its two primary endpoints, with the combination demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy.

The study will continue to assess the second primary objective of PFS in patients receiving Opdivo plus Yervoy compared to Opdivo as a single agent, as well as secondary endpoints, BMS said.

Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases of the disease diagnosed in 2020.

Up to 7% of mCRC patients have dMMR or MSI-H tumours and, as a result, are less likely to benefit from conventional chemotherapy and typically face a poor prognosis.

Dana Walker, vice president, global programme lead, gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers, BMS, outlined that the benefits of the Opdivo/Yervoy combination in MSI-H/dMMR mCRC were “established previously” in CheckMate-142, in which the combination demonstrated strong and durable anti-tumour activity among patients who had progressed after prior fluoropyrimidine-based combination chemotherapy.

"Now, with these positive results from CheckMate-8HW, we have randomised data showing Opdivo plus Yervoy significantly improved PFS in the first line setting for patients with MSI-H/dMMR mCRC,” she said.

Opdivo plus Yervoy-based combinations already hold approvals for a range of indications, including certain cases of melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pleural mesothelioma and renal cell carcinoma.

The company recently shared positive six-year follow-up results from a late-stage study of the combination as a first-line treatment in patients with metastatic NSCLC, regardless of their PD-L1 expression levels.

In patients with tumour PD-L1 expression levels of 1% and more – the primary endpoint population – the six-year survival rate for Opdivo plus Yervoy was 22%, compared to 13% for chemotherapy alone.

Additionally, an exploratory analysis of those with PD-L1 expression levels of less than 1% showed that more than three times as many patients treated with the Opdivo regimen were alive at six years, compared to the chemotherapy group.