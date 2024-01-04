Boehringer Ingelheim and Ribo announce liver disease partnership worth over $2bn

Boehringer Ingelheim has partnered with China-based Suzhou Ribo Life Science and its Swedish unit Ribocure Pharmaceuticals to develop new treatments for liver diseases, with the deal potentially worth over $2bn.

The multi-target collaboration is specifically aimed at developing treatments for nonalcoholic or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (NASH/MASH).

More than 440 million people worldwide are estimated to live with NASH, an inflammatory liver disease caused by the accumulation of fat in the liver.

There are currently no approved medicines for NASH, which can lead to liver cirrhosis and related serious complications, including liver failure or cancer.

Ribo’s platform, RIBO-GalSTAR, enables the development of RNA interference therapeutics targeting disease-causing genes specifically in hepatocytes by silencing their messenger RNAs – an approach that BMS said "has the potential to treat diseases addressing previously inaccessible drug targets".

Though the exact financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed, Ribo will receive an upfront payment from BMS and will be eligible to receive success-based milestone payments and tiered royalties.

“We look forward to working with the scientists from Ribo to develop new breakthrough medicines for patients with NASH,” said Søren Tullin, senior vice president and global head of cardiometabolic diseases research at Boehringer, adding that the partnership is "part of [the company’s] commitment to collaborate with peers worldwide to address the interconnected nature of cardio-renal-metabolic diseases”.

Zicai Liang, chief executive officer of Ribo Life Sciences, said the collaboration represented a "strong endorsement of the many years of investment and scientific discovery" built into Ribo’s platform.

"We are very pleased about the opportunity to work with Boehringer Ingelheim to develop new solutions for people living with NASH,” said Liang.

The announcement comes shortly after Boehringer said it had partnered with IBM to advance generative artificial intelligence (AI) and foundation models for therapeutic antibody development.

The agreement, which was announced in November, will see Boehringer use an IBM-developed, pre-trained AI model that will be “further fine-tuned” on the drugmaker's specific proprietary data to help accelerate the pace at which it can create new antibody therapeutics.

In the same month, Boehringer said it would be acquiring bacterial cancer therapy specialist T3 Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth over $500m, marking a significant boost to its immuno-oncology portfolio.