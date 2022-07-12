Boehringer Ingelheim and VisionHealth collaborate on distribution of digital Kata platform





Boehringer Ingelheim is set to work in cooperation with VisionHealth on the Kata app to provide therapy support for those living with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The Kata app is a digital platform, certified as a Class 2a medical device, that is able to provide targeted inhalation support for those living with chronic respiratory diseases.

The app has been designed to address a vital need in this particular area, given that a key factor for successful therapy is the correct use of the inhalation device. Nonetheless, studies still demonstrate error rates of between 32% and 100%.

If inhalation is incorrect, a reduced quantity of active ingredients reaches the lungs, which can cause further severe longterm disease progression. The ability to offer regular training within daily medical routines to patients on inhalation devices is typically not possible because of low resources.

This problem is estimated to affect around 250 million people globally suffering from chronic lung diseases. Having various different devices for drug inhalation purposes increases the training needed for physicians and patients, which can make therapy monitoring complex.

VisionHealth created the Kata app with the goal of guiding the inhalation process for patients suffering from chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma or COPD. The app is based on artificial intelligence to support inhalation and, with the assistance of augmented reality, users can operate the smartphone camera for instant feedback and correction.

Records compiling symptoms and daily therapy use offers support to both patients and their physicians regarding treatment decisions. Moreover, the app has been adapted to the most common inhalation devices and can improve the therapeutic effectiveness in about 75% of current marketed devices.

"The innovative Kata app is an ideal addition to Boehringer Ingelheim's broad inhalation portfolio, and will guarantee patients receive best guidance when using their inhalation devices, thus ensuring active ingredients reach the lungs," explained Martin Beck, head human pharma Deutschland, Boehringer Ingelheim.

Dr Sabine Häussermann, chief executive officer of VisionHealth, said: "With 100 years of experience in treating lung diseases, Boehringer Ingelheim is a world leader in respiratory diseases. We are excited and proud to work with such a strong partner to commercialise our Kata app in Germany."