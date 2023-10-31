Boehringer Ingelheim reveals new corporate branding

Boehringer Ingelheim has revealed its new corporate brand, including its first-ever brand claim, ‘Life Forward’, to create a deeper connection with the company’s customers, partners and employees.

The research-driven biopharmaceutical company aims to address unmet medical needs, particularly in key areas including cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, inflammation, oncology and mental health.

The evolved brand comprises several changes, including a new colour palette and the company’s new claim brand.

Life Forward builds on the company’s purpose of ‘transforming lives for generations’ and emphasises the impact it intends to make in relation to present-day and future challenges by expressing achievement and behavioural aims.

The evolved company brand leverages Boehringer’s family-owned heritage, approaches to partnerships and its commitment to sustainability through its new, modern, digital-first experience.

Additionally, the company has added a new core value to the corporate brand, ‘unwavering optimism’ – to shape, influence and inspire others to join them.

Médard Schoenmaeckers, head of corporate affairs at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “We have nearly 140 years of experience navigating the challenging dynamics of healthcare” and “have a responsibility to help address these challenges”.

“It is from that acquired resilience that we draw our confidence and the confidence that we can do better for the generations that come after us.”

Boehringer has entered several partnerships and collaborations with other pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, for its interleukin-23 inhibitor Skyrizi (risankizumab) in Crohn’s disease and chronic kidney disease treatment, Jardiance (empagliflozin), in collaboration with Eli Lilly.

AbbVie recently announced positive results from a head-to-head study comparing Skyrizi to Johnson & Johnson’s Stelara (ustekinumab) in Crohn’s disease, which showed that Skyrizi was superior to J&J’s IL-12 and IL-23 inhibitor.

Earlier this month, Boehringer announced its partnership with Precision Health Research, Singapore, to address emerging and longstanding diseases, transform healthcare and improve patient outcomes in Singapore and beyond.

Most recently, the company announced the initiation of three phase 3 trials to investigate survodutide (BI 456906) for people living with obesity, with and without diabetes, cardiovascular disease and chronic kidney disease.