Brainomix set to collaborate with NCIMI to assess AI-powered tech in lung cancer care





Brainomix, the artificial intelligence (AI) medtech solutions company is set to collaborate with the National Consortium of Intelligent Medical Imaging (NCIMI, hosted at the University of Oxford) alongside three selected NHS sites on its automated cancer tracking tool, e-ACT.

The new study builds on an earlier partnership between Brainomix and NCIMI which developed e-Stroke, a comprehensive imaging solution.

According to the company’s latest announcement, it plans to optimise and validate e-ACT, which measures tumour size in lung cancer patients, as well as detecting changes in size indicating receptiveness to treatment and diseases progression.

The partnership will study the effectiveness of automated assessment via e-ACT compared to observations made by medical specialists. So far, preliminary data has already shown that e-ACT is at least as good as specialist doctors in measuring the size of lung cancer tumours at a single time point.

The 12-month project also involves NHS sites in Truro, Bath and Leeds, and will further allow Brainomix to develop e-ACT and show the potential impact that technology has to improve care of cancer patients.

As the third most common cancer in the UK, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death and although therapeutic advances have been made over the past few decades, 60% of patients diagnosed with lung cancer die within the first year, while only 16% survive past five years.

Multidisciplinary teams (MDTs) manage lung cancer treatment decisions and monitor treatment response and disease progression by assessing CT scans over time, with a specific focus on tumour growth. This information is vital in determining the efficacy of treatments.

Commenting on the link-up, Dr Michalis Papadakis, chief executive officer and co-founder of Brainomix said: “The preliminary results for e-ACT are very promising. With this new collaboration we have an opportunity to elevate the level of validation and refinement using a broad and robust dataset, which will bring e-ACT closer to a tool which improves clinical decision making and further personalises care for cancer patients.”

The study will involve CT (CAT) scans and clinical data from 200 patients with confirmed lung cancer on systematic therapy. Moreover, the study will include descriptive analysis of tumour dynamics using e-ACT in a representative NHS cohort.

Mark Beggs, chief operating officer at NCIMI said: “We are delighted that this second Brainomix project has started. Both teams have worked effectively to secure ethical approval and to ensure contracts are in place. This study builds on the existing relationships with Royal Cornwall, Leeds and Bath NHS Trusts who have been great contributors to other NCIMI projects.”