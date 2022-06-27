Bristol Myers Squibb announces positive trial results for treatment of MS





Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) announced that analysis from two phase 3 trials of Zeposia (ozanimod) showed that early use of the treatment demonstrated cognitive benefits in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS).

The greatest effect of the treatments was seen in people with high thalamic volume (TV), supporting an association between preserved brain volume (BV) and improved long-term cognitive outcomes.

MS is a disabling, unpredictable disease in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin sheath that covers the nerves and disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body. MS affects 700,000 people in Europe and approximately 2.5 million people worldwide.

Relapsing forms of MS are characterised by clearly defined, but unpredictable, attacks of worsening neurologic function, followed by partial or complete recovery periods. Approximately 85% of patients are initially diagnosed with relapsing forms of MS, compared with 10-15% with progressive forms of the disease.

Zeposia was initially approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS in March 2020, while the European Commission also authorised the drug for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing remitting MS with active disease in May 2020.

Zeposia is designed to bind to S1P receptors 1 and 5, reducing the capacity of lymphocytes to migrate from lymphoid tissue and decreasing the number of circulating lymphocytes in the blood.

In both trials, Zeposia treatment showed improved or preserved cognitive function in the majority of patients. Zeposia was well tolerated with more than 80% of people who started the phase 3 SUNBEAM trial remaining on continuous therapy through 48 months of the phase 3 DAYBREAK OLE study.

“MS can lead to significant, irreversible brain volume loss and decreased cognition if not treated quickly upon diagnosis. These new analyses show the potential of early treatment with Zeposia to help stabilise and even improve cognition in people with MS with high brain volume, which is important for doctors and people with MS,” said John DeLuca, senior vice president for research and training at Kessler Foundation, and professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and of Neurology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.

The data is being presented at the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) Congress taking place in Vienne, Austria from 25-28 June.