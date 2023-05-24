Bristol Myers Squibb presents positive results for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drug

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has announced positive results from a phase 2 study evaluating its investigational antifibrotic treatment in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

The study randomised 278 IPF patients to receive 30mg or 60mg of BMS-986278 or matched placebo orally twice-daily. Overall, 276 received treatment over 26 weeks, with an optional 26-week extension period and a four-week post-treatment follow up period.

Patients were allowed to take background antifibrotic treatments during the trial, BMS outlined.

The results, which were presented at the American Thoracic Society 2023 International Conference, showed treatment with 60mg of BMS-986278 reduced the rate of decline in percent predicted forced vital capacity by 62% compared to placebo. The 30mg dose was not effective compared to placebo on the same measure.

In terms of safety, BMS-986278 was well tolerated in both treatment arms, BMS said, with rates of adverse events similar to placebo.

Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic, life-threatening interstitial lung disease (ILD) that occurs when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred, impacting how lungs function.

IPF is the most common type of progressive fibrosing ILD, with about 100,000 people living with the condition in the US alone.

BMS-986278 is a small molecule lysophosphatidic acid receptor 1 (LPA1) antagonist. Increased LPA levels and activation of LPA1 have been implicated with pulmonary fibrosis, BMS said.

Clinical trial investigator, Tamera Corte, said: “As a treating physician, I am acutely aware of the urgent need for new pulmonary fibrosis treatment options that can improve symptoms, address the underlying cause of disease and are well tolerated by patients.”

“This phase 2 data for this potential first-in-class oral LPA1 antagonist represents important progress for patients and physicians alike, who are eager for a new standard-of-care that can mitigate the decline of lung function.”

BMS’ chief medical officer, Samit Hirawat, also outlined the company’s plans to initiate a phase 3 trial of BMS-986278 in pulmonary fibrosis, based on the positive mid-stage results.

“This phase 2 data gives us the confidence to initiate our global phase 3 clinical trial programme where we will continue exploring BMS-986278 as a potentially new and meaningful therapeutic option for people with pulmonary fibrosis,” Hirawat said.