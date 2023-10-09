Bristol Myers Squibb to acquire Mirati Therapeutics for up to $5.8bn

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has agreed to acquire Mirati Therapeutics for up to $5.8bn, marking a significant boost to the US drugmaker’s oncology portfolio.

The deal gives BMS access to California-based Mirati’s lung cancer drug Krazati (adagrasib), which was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in December as a treatment option for adults with KRAS-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

The drug is also currently being evaluated in other indications, including in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor as a first-line treatment for NSCLC and as a monotherapy in previously-treated pancreatic cancer.

Alongside Krazati, the transaction includes multiple other targeted oncology assets, such as MRTX1719, which BMS said had shown “encouraging" early efficacy data across several tumour types, including NSCLC and melanoma.

Giovanni Caforio, chief executive officer and board chair at BMS, said: “We are excited to add these assets to our portfolio and to accelerate their development as we seek to deliver more treatments for cancer patients.

“With a strong strategic fit, great science and clear value creation opportunities for our shareholders, the Mirati transaction is aligned with our business development goals. Importantly, by leveraging our skills and capabilities, including our global commercial infrastructure, we will ensure patients globally can benefit from Mirati’s portfolio of innovative medicines.”

Under the terms of the agreement, BMS will acquire Mirati for $58 per share in cash for a total equity value of $4.8bn.

Mirati stockholders will also receive one non-tradeable contingent value right for each share held, potentially worth $12 per share in cash, representing an additional $1bn of value opportunity.

“Through our discovery and development of next-generation targeted cancer therapeutics, we have built a robust pipeline of potentially best-in-class treatments that offer renewed hope for patients,” said Charles Baum, founder, president and chief executive officer at Mirati. “We believe that this transaction is the best way to benefit patients and maximise value for shareholders.”

The announcement comes less than a month after BMS revealed plans to double the number of drugs in registrational trials over the next 18 months.