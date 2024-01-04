Bristol Myers Squibb to acquire radiopharmaceutical specialist RayzeBio for $4.1bn

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has said it will be acquiring clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) company RayzeBio for approximately $4.1bn.

There remains a "high unmet need" for more effective solid tumour treatments, BMS said, adding that RPTs "enable a precision approach to patient treatment" by attaching to tumour cells and delivering targeted radiation.

Actinium-based RPTs offer further advantages over currently available RPTs as the high potency and short firing range of the alpha-emitter create the possibility for stronger efficacy and more targeted delivery.

Through the merger, BMS will gain access to RayzeBio’s differentiated actinium-based radiopharmaceutical platform and a pipeline of drug development programmes.

This includes RYZ101, RayzeBio’s lead asset targeting the SSTR2 protein that is over-expressed in gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours (GEP-NETs) and extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

A late-stage trial of the candidate is already enrolling patients with SSTR-positive GEP-NETs who have previously been treated with lutetium-177 based somatostatin therapies.

RayzeBio’s pipeline also includes RYZ801, a peptide targeting GPC3 currently in investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies to treat hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as a programme targeting CA9, which is expressed in renal cell cancer, and a range of preclinical assets to treat solid tumours.

Christopher Boerner, chief executive officer of BMS, said: “RPTs are already transforming cancer care, and RayzeBio is at the forefront of pioneering the application of this novel modality.

“We look forward to supporting and accelerating RayzeBio’s preclinical and clinical programmes and advancing its highly innovative radiopharmaceutical platform.”

Under the terms of the agreement, which is expected to close in the first half of this year, BMS will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of RayzeBio common stock for $62.50 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing a total equity value of approximately $4.1bn.

Ken Song, president and chief executive officer of RayzeBio, said: “Despite therapeutic advances in recent years, the need for more effective treatments in solid tumours persists, and RPTs are positioned to be an important next wave of innovation in oncology therapy… I am excited to see what our team achieves as part of BMS.”