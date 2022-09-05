Bristol Myers Squibb’s acute myeloid leukaemia oral maintenance therapy recommended by NICE





Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a Final Appraisal Document (FAD) recommending Onureg – oral azacitidine – for maintenance therapy in adult patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The recommendation is specifically for use in patients who have achieved complete remission or complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery following induction therapy with or without consolidation treatment and who are not candidates for, including those who choose not to proceed to, haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

AML is one of the most common acute leukaemias in adults, with around 3,100 new diagnoses of the disease in the UK per year – a 20% increase in incident rates. since the early 1990s. Incidence of the disease is strongly related to age, with 42% of all new cases in the UK each year being diagnosed in people aged 75 and over.

Additionally, BMS reported that following patients' initial response to treatment, about 50% of patients relapse, representing a significant unmet need for treatment options that prolong overall survival.

“AML is an aggressive type of blood cancer that can quickly progress and become harder to treat at advanced stages,” said Professor Timothy Chevassut, consultant haematologist, Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“The complexity of the disease is a significant challenge for effective maintenance therapy of AML. Currently, around half of patients treated with chemotherapy may relapse, so this recommendation has the potential to change the outlook for people living with the disease,” Chevassut added.

NICE’s decision is based on results from the phase 3 QUAZAR AML-001 study, which demonstrated Onureg was associated with significantly longer overall and relapse-free survival than placebo among older patients with AML in the indicated group.

Median survival, the primary endpoint of the trial, was significantly longer in the Onureg arm, at 24.7 months, than in the placebo group, at 14.8 months, BMS reported.

Median relapse-free survival was also significantly longer with Onureg, at 10.2 months, than with placebo, at 4.8 months.

Commenting on the recommendation, Hubert Bland, executive medical director, BMS said: “People living with AML in the UK, especially those who are not eligible for stem cell transplants, have remained in need of maintenance therapy options. [The] decision from NICE is an important step forward in providing an alternative treatment to improve outcomes of those living with the disease.”