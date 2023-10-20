Bristol Myers Squibb’s subcutaneous Opdivo shows promise in kidney cancer trial

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has shared positive results from a late-stage study of a new injectable form of Opdivo (nivolumab) in certain kidney cancer patients.

The phase 3 CheckMate-67T trial has been evaluating subcutaneous Opdivo, co-formulated with Halozyme’s proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase technology, compared to the drug’s intravenous form in patients with advanced or metastatic clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) who have received prior systemic therapy.

Subcutaneous Opdivo met its co-primary pharmacokinetics endpoints and also demonstrated a non-inferior objective response rate compared to intravenous administration, a key secondary endpoint of the trial.

“Intravenous Opdivo has helped transform the treatment of several solid tumour types over the past decade, but there remains a need for additional administration options to address treatment burden on patients and improve efficiencies in healthcare systems,” said Gina Fusaro, vice president, global programme lead, BMS.

“We believe this new option, given as a single injection administered in less than five minutes, could transform the treatment experience for both patients and physicians,” she added.

Renal cell carcinoma is the most common type of kidney cancer in adults, with more than 430,000 new cases of the disease diagnosed globally every year, and ccRCC affects about 70% of RCC patients.

BMS said it will complete a full evaluation of the available CheckMate-67T trial data and present the results at an upcoming medical conference, adding that it “looks forward” to discussing next steps for subcutaneous Opdivo with health authorities across multiple indications.

Opdivo is currently approved in more than 65 countries, including the US, EU, Japan and China, for a range of indications such as lung, kidney and gastric cancers.

The drug recently received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration as an adjuvant treatment for adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with completely resected stage 2B or 2C melanoma.

The decision made Opdivo, which is already approved in the US for use in certain melanoma patients, the only PD-1 inhibitor indicated as an adjuvant treatment for eligible patients with stages 2B, 2C and 3, as well as stage 4 completely resected melanoma.