Bristol Myers Squibb's Sotyktu accepted by SMC for plaque psoriasis

Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMS) Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) has been accepted by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) for NHS use in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Eligible patients will have failed to respond to standard systemic therapies, including ciclosporin, methotrexate and phototherapy, be intolerant to, or have a contraindication to these treatments.

It is estimated that over 133,520 people in Scotland are affected by some form of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory condition caused by dysfunction of the immune system, which results in skin cells reproducing at a faster rate than normal.

Up to 90% of patients with psoriasis have plaque psoriasis, characterised by dry, raised, red skin lesions (plaques) covered with silvery scales. The plaques may be itchy or painful and can occur anywhere on the body, including the scalp, elbows, knees and lower back.

Despite the availability of effective systemic therapies, BMS has previously reported that many patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis remain undertreated, untreated or dissatisfied with current treatment options.

Sotyktu is a once-daily pill that selectively targets and blocks the action of an enzyme inside cells called TYK2. This enzyme plays a role in triggering the production of substances known as cytokines, which are involved in inflammation and other processes that cause psoriasis.

The SMC’s decision on the drug is supported by positive results from two late-stage trials in which once-daily Sotyktu was associated with superior improvements in skin clearance, symptom burden and quality of life measures compared to both placebo and twice-daily Otezla (apremilast) in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

BMS also recently shared positive three-year results from a long-term extension study of Sotyktu, reinforcing the long-term efficacy and safety profile of the drug in this patient population.

Dr Gabrielle Becher, consultant dermatologist at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde in Scotland, described the SMC’s decision as a “milestone”.

“Psoriasis is a complex condition that can manifest differently from patient to patient and may affect both physical and mental health. The recommendation of a new therapy such as [Sotyktu] means an alternative treatment option is now available to eligible patients on the NHS in Scotland,” said Becher.