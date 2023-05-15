Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu approved by MHRA for plaque psoriasis

Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMS) Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) has been authorised for use in Great Britain to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

The decision from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was supported by positive results from two phase 3 trials, in which once-daily Sotyktu was associated with superior improvements in skin clearance, symptom burden and quality of life measures compared to both placebo and twice-daily Otezla (apremilast).

It is estimated that up to 1.8 million people in the UK are affected by some form of psoriasis, a life-long inflammatory condition that typically affects the skin, nails and joints.

Up to 90% of patients have plaque psoriasis, characterised by distinct round or oval plaques typically covered by silvery-white scales.

Despite the availability of effective systemic therapies, BMS reports that many patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis remain under-treated, untreated or dissatisfied with current treatment options.

Professor Richard Warren, the University of Manchester and Northern Care Alliance, said: “Despite affecting a significant percentage of the population and for many, having a serious impact on their physical and mental health, patients with chronic conditions such as psoriasis have few effective oral options to manage their condition.”

Mike Tobyn, senior scientific director at the BMS site in Moreton, UK, which played a significant role in the development of Sotyktu, said: “The team at Moreton is incredibly proud to have played such a large role, since 2015, in the development of this novel, oral therapy for the treatment of psoriasis.”

“It is especially rewarding to know that this treatment is now closer to reaching eligible patients who need it, and we are excited to continue finding innovative ways of developing much-needed therapies to improve patient outcomes,” Tobyn added.

Sotyktu is already approved in major markets, including in the US and Japan. The therapy was also approved in the EU just over a month ago for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The European Commission’s decision, which followed a recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use earlier this year, made Sotyktu the first oral, selective, allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor in the EU for the treatment of any disease.