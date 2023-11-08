Cancer Research UK and KWF Dutch Cancer Society partner for drug development

Cancer Research UK (CRUK) has entered into a multi-project strategic partnership with the KWF Dutch Cancer Society (KWF) to accelerate the development of promising therapeutic agents for cancer.

Both organisations aim to identify and nominate potential projects for clinical development.

Around 393,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK.

Currently, breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, accounting for 15% of all cases.

Other common cancers in the UK include prostate cancer, which accounts for 14%, lung cancer (13%) and bowel cancer (11%).

Under the terms of the agreement, KWF will provide funding for the development of select early-phase clinical programmes through CRUK’s Centre for Drug Development (CDD).

The CDD will help advance first-in-class therapeutics through the clinic to sponsor and manage KWF-supported trials as part of the strategic alliance.

“The CDD is the world’s only charity-run drug development facility with a track record of success in bringing novel therapies to a point in their development which may not have otherwise been possible,” said Dr Stephen Nabarro, interim director of CRUK’s CDD.

Assessed through the CDD, all projects will receive an internal review and an external assessment through the New Agents Committee.

All approved projects will be brought into the CDD to plan, sponsor and begin running an early-phase clinical trial.

CRUK’s innovation unit, Cancer Research Horizon, will take on any subsequent later-stage development, which could include out-licencing projects to suitable third parties.

Additionally, the partnership will serve as a knowledge-sharing platform for clinical development for both organisations.

Professor Dr Carla Gils, director of KWF, said: “Many of academia’s most innovative agents can be difficult to bring into clinical development.

“Partnering with the CDD enables us to jump into the bench-to-bedside gap and fast-track academic findings into clinical trials… with the aim of bringing new therapeutics to patients.

“We look forward to strengthening early clinical oncology research on an international level and… to see what the future holds for improving therapeutic strategies for patients.”

In September this year, CRUK announced its international partnership with France’s Institut National Du Cancer, investing £8.6m to accelerate world-class global cancer research.