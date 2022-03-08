Cancer Research UK and Teon Therapeutics announce treatment of first patient in phase 1/2 trial for difficult-to-treat cancers

Cancer Research UK and Teon Therapeutics have announced that the first patient has been successfully dosed in their phase 1/2 trial of Teon’s first-in-class oral, once-daily dosed adenosine receptor antagonist, TT-702, for the treatment of patients with a range of difficult-to-treat cancers.

The phase 1/2 clinical trial is being sponsored and conducted by Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development and led by Chief Investigator Johann De Bono, Professor of Experimental Cancer Medicine at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and Consultant Medical Oncologist at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

The trial is currently open to recruitment at The Royal Marsden and additional sites are anticipated to open shortly.

The first group will receive increasing doses of TT-702 to assess the safety and tolerability of the drug and to confirm the maximum dose that can safely be given to patients.

The first patient has safely completed the first cycle of treatment and the next patient will receive an increased dose of the drug.

Subsequent groups of patients will then be treated with TT-702 in combination with PD-1 immunotherapy or hormonal therapy to determine whether the drug can improve the effects of these therapies.

There is a vital need for new treatments, as those with hard-to-treat solid tumours that have advanced despite intensive interventions have limited options.

Professor De Bono said: “The drug works by fighting cancer’s ‘cloaking’ strategy and exposing it to the immune system so it can be destroyed. We will be testing TT-702 in several different cancer types to determine the best dose that can safely be given to patients.”

Serge Messerlian, CEO of Teon Therapeutics, said: “As a daily, oral A2B antagonist treatment, TT-702 is unique and … [has] the potential to greatly improve oncology care.”

TT-702 is an adenosine receptor antagonist and specifically targets the A2B receptor, which is over expressed on several types of tumour cells and immune cells. It is the first of Teon’s pipeline of small molecules that target metabolic signalling pathways to enter the clinic.

Iain Foulkes, Executive Director of Research and Innovation at Cancer Research UK, said: “It is absolutely crucial that we maintain our focus on finding new and effective treatments for difficult-to-treat cancers, which is why we are so delighted that we have successfully advanced TT-702 into human trials with Teon, safely dosing the first patient, with the second soon to follow."