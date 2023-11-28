Cancer Research UK calls on government to create ten-year cancer plan

Cancer Research UK (CRUK) has published an ambitious cancer manifesto that outlines how the next UK government could improve cancer outcomes.

If adopted, the government could prevent around 20,000 annual cancer deaths by 2040, CRUK said.

The new manifesto, Longer Better Lives: A Manifesto for Cancer Research and Care, combines insights from cancer patients and experts from the health, life sciences, government and academic sectors.

The charity aims to ensure that the UK is among the best in the world for cancer survival by 2035.

Despite cancer survival rates in the UK doubling over the past five decades, NHS cancer services are struggling, with around 500,000 new cases of cancer expected by 2040.

Earlier this month, CRUK’s Cancer Waiting Times Data Hub revealed that the four important targets that indicate how well cancer services are doing in England were all missed for September 2023.

Ahead of the general election, the manifesto calls upon those who gain office to develop a ten-year cancer plan and address the over £1bn funding gap for research into cancer in the next decade.

The charity highlights the ways the UK can combat these challenges, including a nation-wide movement on cancer, led by a National Cancer Council, uniting the government, the life sciences sector, charities and scientific experts together.

CRUK has set out five missions for the government to follow in the manifesto to improve cancer outcomes.

These include increasing research and investment to make the UK more attractive to global clinicians and scientists, processing laws to increase the age of sale of tobacco products, transforming cancer screening programmes and rolling out the lung cancer screening programme in England.

Furthermore, the manifesto has highlighted the importance of bringing more tests, treatments and innovations to patients more quickly and building a national movement to beat cancer.

Michelle Mitchell, chief executive of CRUK, said: “Avoiding thousands of cancer deaths is possible, but it will take leadership, political will, investment and reform.

“The Manifesto for Cancer Research and Care is our comprehensive plan to ensure more people can live their lives free from the fear of cancer. We urge all political leaders to unite behind this vital mission."