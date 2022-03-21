CBI launches new Health Council as part of its Seize The Moment 2030 vision





The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has launched a new CEO forum, the CBI Health Council. As part of CBI’s Seize The Moment 2030 vision, health was identified as one of six key cornerstones.

The forum will further the UK’s existing collaboration between the government and business maintained throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will highlight what is needed from all involved to deliver economic and moral objectives in order to build a healthier nation.

The Council will work alongside CBI’s Employment and Skills Board, while the Chair will hold a seat on the CBI Chairs’ Committee, which will ensure it has a voice in setting and steering CBI policy.

With nearly 30 leaders from across industry and academia involved, CBI wants its new council to be the contact hub for policymakers and stakeholders to understand the impact of the UK’s place in the health ecosystem – including retailers, life sciences, healthcare and fitness providers.

Lord Prior, Chair at NHS England, said: “Business has a vital role in improving health standards in the UK, and in particular to help reduce the growing health inequalities between socially deprived communities and the rest of the country. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the situation, particularly for those suffering from mental health problems – many of them children and young people.”

The inaugural CBI Health Council includes representatives from a number of companies and universities, including: AstraZeneca, Bayer, B-Secur, Bupa, Danone UK&I, Elekta, GE Healthcare, HCA Healthcare, The Health Foundation, IBM, Imperial College University, J&J, John Lewis Partnership, Novo Nordisk, Prenetics, Pure Gym, Roche, UCB, University of Birmingham, University of Edinburgh, Vanguard Solutions, Vitality, Pfizer, Imperial College University, Johnson & Johnson and the John Lewis Partnership.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Jordan Cummins, CBI health director, said: “Recovering from COVID-19 economically will only be achieved by overcoming the long-term health inequalities that have been exacerbated in the last two years.

“The responsibility to address these challenges lies with all of us – and business has a hugely supportive role to play. Through the pandemic we saw clearly what can be achieved when public and private sectors unite around a shared purpose. Now it’s time to do that again and improve our collective health by 2030.

“The CBI Health Council will harness that spirit of co-operation and set tangible targets for firms to do more. It will lead business on a journey to improve their health offer and employee value proposition, and help policymakers fully understand the value of health as an investment, not just a cost.”