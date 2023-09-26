Please login to the form below

CDC provides $262.5m to create national network for infectious diseases

The OADMN aims to improve responses to outbreaks and prevent future pandemics

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has granted $262.5m in funding to establish the Outbreak Analytics and Disease Modeling Network (OADMN) to support decision-makers in developing and implementing new tools to detect, respond to and mitigate public health emergencies more effectively.

The OADMN aims to improve speed, accuracy and the use of data and analytics during health emergencies to ensure the safety of people in the US during outbreaks.

Running over five years, the funding will support the necessary building and scaling capabilities needed as part of the programme.

Infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis and lyme disease, are illnesses that are caused by germs, including bacteria, viruses and fungi, that cause infection upon entering the body.

The OADMN comprises 13 state health departments, organisations and academic and private sector partners, including Emory University, Northeastern University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Kaiser Permanente Southern California.

Innovators from the public and private sectors will help to design, prototype, test and scale up advances in data modelling tools and technologies to support decision-makers.

Altogether, they will work to identify gaps, needs and opportunities for outbreak analytics and disease modelling in the US public health system; pilot and implement analytic technologies and applications for public health; and prepare for and respond to infectious disease threats.

Dr Dylan George, director at the Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics, said: “The collaboration with our public health, private and academic partners over the last year to advance the science of disease forecasting and deliver decision support to leaders has been instrumental in improving outbreak response.

“Building upon that experience by establishing this national network will help us better respond to outbreaks and prevent pandemics in the future.”

Recently, the CDC awarded the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security $23.5m to launch an epidemic preparedness project, 'Toward Epidemic Preparedness: Enhancing Public Health Infrastructure and Incorporating Data-Driven Tools', as part of the CDC’s multisite OADMN.

Article by
Jen Brogan

26th September 2023

From: Healthcare

