Celebrating the 2022 Communiqué Awards





The achievements of medical comms consultancies, charities and healthcare communicators were celebrated at this year’s Communiqué Awards, held on 7 July at the London Grosvenor House Hotel.

Following the uncertainty of the past 24 months, the award show’s attendees were excited to be back at the in-person event, with guests arriving in smart evening wear to show their support for their respective companies. The event was hosted by actor and comedian, Stephen Mangan, and the glamorous and entertaining evening was enjoyed by all.

This year, the awards included 29 categories, covering healthcare communications and medical affairs, alongside individual, team and company honours, acknowledging the outstanding contributions made by entrants from all corners of the industry.

For a full list of winners, click here.

Notable winners included the team from Langland, taking home not one but two awards for its entry, Being Bella: An Innovative Approach to Clinical Trial Investigator Engagement, which won the categories for both Excellence in Medical Affairs-Led Scientific Exchange and Innovation in Scientific Communications.

Healthcare Communiquétor for 2022 was posthumously awarded to Rob Dawson for his outstanding contributions to the healthcare communications industry, and the announcement was greeted with resounding applause.

The award for Healthcare Communications Advocate 2022 was awarded posthumously to Dame Deborah James for her charitable campaigning, challenging of taboos around cancer and her constant #RebelliousHope. A standing ovation was given in recognition of Dame Deborah’s achievements in positively changing the conversation around bowel health and cancer.

The Lucid Group Award for Excellence in Public Health Communications 2022 was given to We are Twelve for its entry titled FAST Heroes by We are Twelve for Boehringer Ingelheim and the World Stroke Organization.

The judges commented that, as an entry, it ‘stood out as a coherent, brave and insight-driven programme, navigating a difficult topic. Objectives were clear and were matched with a robust strategy’. The judges were also impressed by ‘the exploration of the unique relationship between children and their grandparents’.

The final award of the night was The 90Ten Award for Communications Consultancy of the Year, and this was given to Evoke Incisive Health, presented by 90Ten’s managing director, Niamh Mangan.



Commenting on the success of the night, Debbie Tuesley, Communiqué Awards Director said: "It was fantastic to see such a big turnout at this year's Communiqué Awards, reflecting the eagerness for the industry to recognise outstanding work and have the opportunity to come together again. We were very grateful to all our sponsors, especially Langland, for their support and to the judges for their hard work in continuing the fair and rigorous judging process. Congratulations to all the winners, high commendations and finalists and thanks to them all for writing these amazing entries."